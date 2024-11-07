clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Accuser in domestic case against Colbie Young wants charges dismissed
ATHENS –&nbsp;It remains to be seen if anything will come from it, but the accuser in the domestic battery case against Georgia receiver Colbie Young wants the charges to be …
Chip Towers
Trevor Etienne not listed on Georgia availability report, Smael Mondon’s …
ATHENS — Georgia has put out its first availability report ahead of Saturday’s game against Ole Miss.
Connor Riley
BREAKING: Elite in-state receiver CJ Wiley makes surprise commitment to …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star WR CJ Wiley. He ranks as the nation’s No. 13 WR and the No. 84 overall prospect for 2025 on …
Jeff Sentell
Anthony Evans injury doesn’t just hurt Georgia special teams, but …
ATHENS — Watching Malaki Starks field punts for Georgia made it clear the Bulldogs missed Anthony Evans.
Connor Riley
