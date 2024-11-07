ATHENS – It remains to be seen if anything will come from it, but the accuser in the domestic battery case against Georgia receiver Colbie Young wants the charges to be dropped.

Kim Stephens, the attorney for Young, circulated Wednesday night a press release accompanied with a signed affidavit stating the 20-year-old woman repeatedly has asked authorities to drop the charges that were filed on Oct. 8, 2024. Young, a first-year-transfer from Miami, was cited for the misdemeanor charges of assault on an unborn child and battery, stemming from an incident in which Athens-Clarke County Police responded to a call about an argument at a local residence. Police said that the woman suffered minor injuries when Young allegedly picked her up and carried out of his apartment.

“Colbie Young did not make physical contact with his ex-girlfriend in any way that could ever be considered a crime and I expect Mr. Young to be exonerated once our investigation is complete and the truth revealed,” said Stephens, an Athens lawyer and former Bulldogs football player who often represents Georgia athletes.

Stephens included a two-page affidavit from the woman, signed and notarized with Wednesday’s date, that among other things states she contacted the solicitor’s office six days after the incident asking for the charges to be “dismissed immediately” … “because the information in the police report is slanted and does not accurately portray what occurred.”

The victim asked that the report be corrected and requested any statements attributed to her claiming Young attempted to cause injury to her be “expressly retracted.”

“To be clear, Colbie Young did not commit any act of violence toward me or my unborn child,” the affidavit reads.

Neither police nor the county solicitor were available for comment Wednesday night.

State and county authorities often are reluctant to withdraw domestic abuse charges because of the complex nature of relational cases and the potential for intimidation and/or reoffending.

Young, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound senior from Binghamton, New York, came to UGA from Miami via the NCAA transfer last January. He started two games for the Bulldogs and played in the first five before the arrest. He has been indefinitely suspended by UGA Athletics pending the outcome of his case.