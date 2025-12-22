For the second time this season, Georgia finds itself with a rematch.

The Bulldogs beat Alabama 28-7 the second time around in the SEC championship game, moving Kirby Smart to 4-0 in in-season rematches.

To get to 5-0, Georgia will have to once again beat the Ole Miss Rebels. The Bulldogs picked up a thrilling 43-35 win over the Rebels back on Oct. 18.

As was the case with the Alabama game, the two teams will be very different when they take the field. This game will be played in New Orleans, as opposed to Athens.

Injury situation

Georgia has earned some much-needed rest coming off the SEC championship game. That will allow running back Chauncey Bowens to get healthy.

It could also give Colbie Young a chance to return to the field. He got hurt early in the first game against Ole Miss and the Georgia passing offense has not been as vertical since his leg injury.

Of course, Georgia has lost some key members since that first win over Ole Miss. Jordan Hall is out with a knee injury he suffered in the win over Florida.

Georgia is likely to be without center Drew Bobo, after he picked up a foot injury against Georgia Tech. The status of Gabe Harris is also worth watching as he deals with a turf toe injury. Smart will provide an injury update on Monday.

As for Ole Miss, the Rebels did see running back Kewan Lacy leave the win over Tulane with a shoulder injury. Lacy is second in the country in rushing touchdowns with 21.

Georgia’s defensive turnaround

The first Ole Miss game was the nadir for Georgia’s defensive effort this season. The Bulldogs gave up five touchdowns on their first five drive in that game.

But a switch was flipped in the fourth quarter of the win. The Bulldogs got three consecutive stops to end the game, giving up 11 yards in the final quarter.

Georgia’s defense was good in wins over Florida and Mississippi State. It’s been great in four games against Texas, Charlotte, Georgia Tech and Alabama. The Bulldogs have allowed just two touchdowns over the past four games.

The biggest turnaround has been Georgia’s run defense. The Bulldogs have allowed just 128 rushing yards in those previous four games.

Georgia held Ole Miss to 88 yards on 24 carries in the first game. What it did not have was a tackle for loss or sack.

In the six games since, Georgia has 29.0 tackles for loss in that span. The Bulldogs have also picked up the pass rush, notching 12.0 sacks in those six games.

Georgia may have won on Oct. 18 because of its offense. The Bulldogs did not punt in the win. But of late, it has been the defense that has powered Georgia to the College Football Playoff.

Georgia offense continues to lean on its ground game

Gunner Stockton threw for 4 touchdowns and 289 yards while rushing for a fifth touchdown in the win. It was his best game of the season.

It’s also the last time he’s topped 270 passing yards in a game. Stockton has not topped 200 yards passing in a game since Georgia’s win over Texas. If there is a consolation, Georgia was without Young for most of the first game.

In addition to a strong game from Stockton, Georgia ran for 221 yards in the first matchup between the two teams.

The Bulldogs would top that rushing effort against Mississippi State, rolling up 303 rushing yards in that win.

Georgia hasn’t been as explosive since that game, but the Bulldogs have shown a stubborn commitment to the running back. For an Ole Miss offense that is one of the most explosive in the country— Ole Miss is second nationally in plays of 10-yards or more and tied for third in 20-yard plays or more — having an offense that can control the flow of the game will be pivotal for Georgia.

Nate Frazier had a receiving touchdown in Georgia’s first game against Ole Miss. The Bulldogs are going to need him to have a strong day against the Rebels if Georgia is to come away with another win.

The big coaching question

The most obvious difference between these two teams is that Ole Miss no longer has Lane Kiffin as its head coach.

That did not make much of a difference against Tulane, as the Rebels raced out to a 14-0 lead and never trailed in a 41-10 romp.

But there’s a massive step up in competition for Pete Golding as he’ll now match wits with Smart.

No coach in the College Football Playoff has been at their school longer than Smart. He’s coached 137 games for the Bulldogs and the Sugar Bowl will be his eighth College Football Playoff game. Golding will be the head coach for just the second time in the Sugar Bowl.

Smart and Golding were both Alabama defensive coordinators. There’s a mutual respect between the two.

But Georgia has a big coaching edge in this game. Smart will have to leverage that if the Bulldogs are to beat Ole Miss for a second time this year.