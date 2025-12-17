ATHENS — Gunner Stockton spent all season answering questions.

He proved time-and-time again he was more than capable of leading Georgia. He threw for 23 touchdowns while rushing for another 8. He led Georgia to a 12-1 record, winning the SEC championship and getting back into the College Football Playoff.

Yet despite all the success, Stockton still has more to prove for the Bulldogs. David Cobb of CBS Sports ranked Stockton sixth among the quarterbacks set to play in the College Football Playoff. That’s despite finishing seventh in the country in Heisman Trophy voting.

“Stockton got back on track with three passing touchdowns in Georgia’s SEC Championship Game victory over Alabama. The redshirt junior might get labeled as a game manager simply because he’s a veteran in-state product who has never been considered much of an NFL Draft prospect,” Cobb wrote. “But Stockton showed this season that he’s a clutch performer and playmaking runner with the passing ability and leadership qualities needed to motor a championship team.”

In ranking the top 50 players in the College Football Playoff, Stockton came in at No. 24 in ESPN’s ranking. That’s fourth among quarterbacks, with Dante Moore of Oregon, Ohio State’s Julian Sayin and Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza ahead of the Georgia quarterback.

Stockton has gone head-to-head this season against fellow College Football Playoff participants and outdueled Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and Alabama’s Ty Simpson. He also had a five-touchdown showing against Texas quarterback Arch Manning earlier this season.

Stockton has often been at his best in big games for Georgia. Given the Bulldogs have nothing but big games left on their schedule, it’ll allow Stockton to showcase his best attributes.

“You’ve got a quarterback with a winner’s mentality,” wide receiver Dillon Bell said. “You know, he makes the best plays. There was a time in the fourth quarter when he could’ve thrown the ball. It wasn’t there but he could’ve, but he didn’t chance it, you know? He’s a very smart quarterback.”

Stockton does have one leg up on his fellow College Football Playoff quarterbacks, as he is the only one to have previous starting experience in a College Football Playoff game. Stockton’s first career start came against Notre Dame in last year’s College Football Playoff.

While little went well for Georgia in that game, Stockton played adequately. He threw for 234 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

When Stockton takes the field against either Ole Miss or Tulane, he’ll look to have an even better showing for the Bulldogs

“I think it was huge for him,” Smart said on last year’s College Football Playoff experience for Stockton. “I think it was really huge for the game, you know, at Tennessee, the game at home. I mean, all the games he played this year, he created value through those experiences.”