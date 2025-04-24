ATHENS — The events of the next three days will have an impact on the future of the Georgia football program.

The NFL draft acts as an annual scorecard for college football team. It shows that you’re able to consistently develop players. To that end, Georgia has put 49 players into the NFL in the previous five NFL drafts. No team has had more.

NFL draft success also helps when it comes to recruiting. It’s easy to pitch the next 5-star recruit to come be the next Brock Bowers or Travon Walker when you’ve already developed those players.

For those who hear their names called over the next three days, it will be the realization of a life-long dream. For Kirby Smart and the Georgia football program, it’ll help ensure a healthy future for the Bulldogs.

Georgia is once again expected to be one of the top represented teams in the NFL draft, with double digit Bulldogs likely to be taken.

But if Georgia can check off a few statistical bench marks along the way, it can help the Georgia program greatly moving forward.

Have 3 first round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft

Jalon Walker, Malaki Starks and Mykel Williams have all been seen as first round draft picks throughout the draft process.

Walker is likely the first Bulldog to be taken, with most viewing Carolina at pick No. 8 as the floor for the Butkus Award winner.

Williams has the widest range, as some see him coming off the board to the New Orleans Saints with pick No. 9. Others have him waiting to the final few picks off the night to hear his name called.

Starks seems like a safe bet to go in the 20s, with the Baltimore Ravens being a very popular landing spot. Should Starks be selected with the No. 27 pick, he would become the highest-drafted defensive back of Smart’s tenure.

To date, Smart has had 17 players taken in the first round of the NFL Draft since becoming Georgia’s head coach. If Walker, Williams and Starks all go in the first round, that would push Smart’s total to 20.

By comparison, Smart has just 19 losses in his time as Georgia’s head coach.

Last year’s draft saw only two Bulldogs go in the first round. Having three, all on the defensive side of the ball, should only further help Georgia when it comes to the recruiting front.

Have 3 players taken on the second day of the 2025 NFL Draft

If Georgia can have three more players taken on the second day of the draft, the Bulldogs should be one of the top represented teams in the draft through two days.

Jared Wilson and Tate Ratledge seem like safe bets to go in that range. Wilson could be the first true center off the board in the second round, while Ratledge is seen as a late second round or early third round pick.

Georgia has a number of candidates who could slide into the end of the third round. Linebacker Smael Mondon, offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild and running back Trevor Etienne are all seen as players that could possibly come off the board in that range.

Mondon may be the best bet, though injuries are a concern for the talented and proven linebacker.

Find a way to have 14 players drafted

This would seem possible given Georgia had 14 players invited to the NFL combine.

But it’s not a lock that Xavier Truss or Dominic Lovett get drafted, as they’ve been absent in a handful of seven-round NFL mock drafts.

Georgia could see Dan Jackson get drafted, even without an invite to the NFL combine. Outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss and tight end Benjamin Yurosek also fall into that boat.

Arian Smith and Jackson could have to wait a while on Saturday to hear their names called, but their special teams play is likely to get them drafted.

If Georgia were to finish with 14 selections, that would be tied for the second most ever for a single class, just behind Georgia’s 2022 haul which had 15 players taken.

Ohio State doesn’t break Georgia’s record for selections in a single draft

However, Ohio State has a real chance to possibly break Georgia’s record for most selections in a single draft.

As mentioned, the record is 15. Ohio State, like Georgia, could very well have multiple first round picks and plenty of representation throughout the draft.

Georgia squeezed out its final two selections in the 2022 NFL Draft in the sixth round. Ohio State will similarly have to wait all the way to the end to see if it can top Georgia’s record haul. Last year Michigan was thought to be a team that could break Georgia’s record, but the Wolverines finished with 13.

There isn’t much Georgia can do to stop Ohio State, but maintaining that draft record is another feather in the cap of Smart.