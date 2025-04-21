ATHENS — It’s a massive week for a number of former Georgia football players, as many will hear their names called during the 2025 NFL Draft.

The event begins on Thursday with the first round and concludes on Saturday with rounds four through seven.

No program has had more players drafted in the previous five NFL drafts than Georgia with 48. And the Bulldogs are expected to have another strong showing this year.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid has 13 Georgia players going in the 2025 NFL Draft per his seven-round mock draft.

The first Bulldog taken per Reid will be linebacker Jalon Walker. He has the Georgia standout landing with the Carolina Panthers with the eighth overall pick.

“A hybrid linebacker with upfield urgency and an aggressive play style would help change that,” Reid wrote of the Georgia product. “Walker’s 16.9% pressure rate when rushing off the edge ranked 10th in the FBS. He is undersized at 6-foot-1 and 243 pounds but can be deployed in multiple spots on defense. He was one of only two SEC defenders who managed to play at least 300 snaps at outside linebacker, 200 at inside linebacker and 50 at slot corner last season.”

Walker held a private workout in Athens last week along side defensive end Mykel Williams. A number of NFL teams got a last second look at two of Georgia’s top prospects in the process.

Reid has Williams coming off the board with the No. 10 overall pick and landing with the Chicago Bears. The last two times Chicago took a defensive player in the first round, the Bears drafted a product from Georgia. Roquan Smith was drafted with the No. 8 overall pick in 2018 and Leonard Floyd was the No. 9 pick in 2016.

Reid also has Malaki Starks landing in the first round, as the Georgia safety is projected to land with the Los Angeles Rams at pick No. 26.

If Starks goes this high, he become the highest-drafted defensive back of the Kirby Smart era.

Reid has two more Bulldogs coming off the board in the second day of the draft, when the second and third rounds take place. Tate Ratledge is slated to land with the Cincinnati Bengals at pick No. 81 and Jared Wilson is projected to come off the board one pick later to the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 82 selection.

Only Ohio State is slated to have more players taken in this draft than Georgia. Reid has 15 Buckeyes being drafted. That would tie Georgia’s mark of 15 for the modern draft record of selections from one school in a draft. Georgia hit that in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. The Tennessee Titans have the first pick in the draft.

Below you can see where every Bulldog is projected to land in the draft.

Georgia football players projections for 2025 NFL Draft