The end of draft season is fast approaching, with the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft set for April 24.

And per ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., Georgia will be well represented on the first night of the draft.

In his final mock draft, Kiper has Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams and Malaki Starks all coming off the board in the first 32 picks.

Walker is first off the board to the Carolina Panthers with the No. 8 pick. Kiper had Walker landing in Carolina with all four of his mock drafts.

"He’s an explosive defender with bend and versatility," Kiper wrote. “I like him at off-ball linebacker -- he’d make plays all over the field for the Panthers with sideline-to-sideline speed. But he could absolutely rush off the edge, too; he had 6.5 sacks last season.”

Walker won the Butkus Award at Georgia this past season. He is also a Carolina native, as he is from Salisbury, N.C.

The next Bulldog drafted ends up in a familiar spot, as Kiper has the Green Bay Packers drafting Mykel Williams with the No. 23 overall pick.

Williams would fall a bit, including past the Atlanta Falcons with pick No. 15. But in the last five NFL drafts, Green Bay has drafted three Bulldogs in the first round. Last season, Green Bay took Javon Bullard in the second round.

Williams and Walker will have a private workout on April 17, giving NFL teams another chance to evaluate the two Georgia defensive prospects.

As for the final Bulldog off the board in the first round, Starks is projected to land with the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 27 overall pick.

Should Starks land in Baltimore, it would pair him with All-Pro Kyle Hamilton to give Baltimore one of the top secondaries in the NFL.

“Starks does a little bit of everything on the back end. He can step up into the box and stop the run,” Kiper said. “He can drop over the slot in coverage. And he can patrol center field with his closing speed.”

Should Georgia have three more Bulldogs come off the board in the first round, it would give Georgia head coach Kirby Smart 20 first-round selections in his time as head coach. Over the past nine seasons, Smart has lost just 19 games while guiding the Bulldogs.

While Walker, Williams and Starks are likely the only Bulldogs who will hear their names called on the first night of the NFL draft, Georgia is once again expected to have double-digit draftees. Over the past five NFL drafts, Georgia has had 48 players selected.

This year’s NFL draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisc., starting on April 24 and concluding on April 26.