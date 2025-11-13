clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.
ArticleArticle Latest Football
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
KJ Bolden ready to lead Georgia against Texas, build off career-high …
ATHENS — KJ Bolden knows all about pressure, most often lining up as the last line of defense between opponents and the goal line from deep in the Georgia secondary at his …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart knows he can send a message on the recruiting front with a …
ATHENS — Recruiting has always been an important part of Kirby Smart’s program at Georgia.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia availability report updates status of Lawson Luckie, Demello Jones
ATHENS — Georgia will play its final SEC game of the season on Saturday against the Texas Longhorns.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Double standards noted in College Football Playoff selection committee …
ATHENS — The College Football Playoff is two weeks into its rankings, and already, there are questions about the new selection committee.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Quintavius Johnson making an impact for Georgia defense even earlier than …
ATHENS — Quintavius Johnson is an outside linebacker for Georgia. His job is to set the edge and get after opposing quarterbacks.
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment