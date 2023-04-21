What to make of Gunner Stockton coming out of spring practice

So where does that leave Gunner Stockton as he enters his second season in the program?

One of the bigger takeaways coming out of G-Day was that the quarterback room is comfortable with whoever ends up winning the job. There’s a genuine belief that all three scholarship quarterbacks are more than capable leading the offense.

“At the end, Coach (Mike) Bobo said, ‘This was one of the best quarterback groups and rooms I’ve ever been a part of.’ It’s just being bought in,” Vandagriff said. “Everyone’s on the same page. Everyone’s working to please Coach Bobo and help to contribute to this team.”

Stockton will be under new instruction this year, as Bobo taking over for Todd Monken as the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The Tiger, Ga., native is comfortable with Bobo, given he originally committed to play for Bobo when he was South Carolina’s offensive coordinator. Stockton also worked with Bobo’s dad George, a revered high school coach in the state of Georgia.

Georgia has yet to name a starter and Smart has been adamant throughout the process to not rule Stockton out. One area that works in Stockton’s favor, at least compared to most quarterbacks who are third on the depth chart, is that Georgia is such a deep team, it gives Stockton a chance to earn real reps in spring and fall camp.

“The key is they all get to develop,” Smart said. “I can promise you there’s no quarterbacks in the country getting as many reps as ours are because we’ve got enough defensive linemen and offensive linemen to have three units, sometimes four units. And in fall camp, we’ll have four. And when you have four units, you’re able to get twice as many reps.