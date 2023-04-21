Georgia football defensive depth chart coming out of spring practice

Spring practice is over and done with as the Bulldogs have completed their 15 practices. Things wrapped up last Saturday with G-Day, as the Red team bested the Black team 31-26. A number of players improved this spring, with some even helping their standing on the projected depth chart.

While progress has no doubt been made, head coach Kirby Smart pointed out that the Bulldogs are only about 25 percent of the way to the start of the season. The summer workouts and fall camp will be even more crucial as the Bulldogs open the season on Sept. 2 against UT-Martin Defensive line Defensive end Mykel Williams/Tramel Walthour Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Defensive tackle Warren Brinson Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins/Christen Miller Jordan Hall Nose tackle Zion Logue/Nazir Stackhouse Christen Miller/Jonathan Jefferson Jamaal Jarrett Analysis: Even with the loss of Bear Alexander to the transfer portal, this is still one of the stronger units on the Georgia team. The Bulldogs will move players across the formation, allowing them to keep everyone fresh. Getting Williams back to full strength will be key as he recovers from foot surgery. Walthour, Brinson and Stackhouse are the veterans of the group but it’s the development of Ingram-Dawkins and Miller this spring that should be seen as the most encouraging development.

Hall and Jarrett are still getting up to speed but don’t be surprised if they find themselves on the field this fall. Related: Bear Alexander transfer reinforces the biggest question facing Georgia’s defensive line Outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss Marvin Jones Jr./Darris Smith Damon Wilson/CJ Madden Gabe Harris/Sam M’Pemba Analysis: Chambliss is the only Bulldog with serious experience, which is why he finds himself at the top of the depth chart. Jones missed spring practice as he recovers from shoulder surgery. Getting him up to speed will be key. Georgia now seems committed to keeping Smith here after toying with him at the star position last year. Of the three early enrollees, Wilson was best able to distinguish himself early. He had 2.0 sacks on G-Day. Related: 5-star freshman defenders show why hype is warranted, even if ‘they’re not ready yet’ Inside linebacker

Money linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson EJ Lightsey CJ Allen Mac linebacker Smael Mondon Xavian Sorey/Jalon Walker Raylen Wilson Analysis: Georgia saw veterans Trezmen Marshall and Rian Davis enter the transfer portal. A quick look at the depth chart explains why. Mondon and Dumas-Johnson led Georgia in tackles last season and return in 2023. Lightsey and Sorey each had encouraging springs and seemed poised to play a part in the linebacker rotation. Walker did not get a chance to play this spring due offseason surgery. He could also factor into the outside linebacker position. He’s too talented to be kept off the field and play some sort of role for the Georgia defense in 2023. Wilson and Allen each had standout moments on G-Day. The Bulldogs will add 2023 signee Troy Bowles to the mix this summer. Secondary

Left cornerback Nyland Green/Julian Humphrey/Daylen Everette Smoke Bouie Right cornerback Kamari Lassiter AJ Harris Analysis: At one cornerback spot, Georgia knows what it has in Lassiter. At the other spot, it’s very much still a toss-up. Green got the start on G-Day. Humphrey had the best spring overall. Everette has the most game experience and entered spring practice as the favorite. Harris and Bouie should factor into the position battles as well but are slightly behind given their newness to Georgia. The Bulldogs will add two more bodies to the room this summer when Chris Peal and Daniel Harris arrive on campus. Fran Brown will have plenty of options to choose from at the cornerback position this fall.

