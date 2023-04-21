Georgia football defensive depth chart coming out of spring practice
Spring practice is over and done with as the Bulldogs have completed their 15 practices. Things wrapped up last Saturday with G-Day, as the Red team bested the Black team 31-26.
A number of players improved this spring, with some even helping their standing on the projected depth chart.
While progress has no doubt been made, head coach Kirby Smart pointed out that the Bulldogs are only about 25 percent of the way to the start of the season. The summer workouts and fall camp will be even more crucial as the Bulldogs open the season on Sept. 2 against UT-Martin
Defensive line
Defensive end
- Mykel Williams/Tramel Walthour
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
Defensive tackle
- Warren Brinson
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins/Christen Miller
- Jordan Hall
Nose tackle
- Zion Logue/Nazir Stackhouse
- Christen Miller/Jonathan Jefferson
- Jamaal Jarrett
Analysis: Even with the loss of Bear Alexander to the transfer portal, this is still one of the stronger units on the Georgia team. The Bulldogs will move players across the formation, allowing them to keep everyone fresh.
Getting Williams back to full strength will be key as he recovers from foot surgery. Walthour, Brinson and Stackhouse are the veterans of the group but it’s the development of Ingram-Dawkins and Miller this spring that should be seen as the most encouraging development.
Hall and Jarrett are still getting up to speed but don’t be surprised if they find themselves on the field this fall.
Related: Bear Alexander transfer reinforces the biggest question facing Georgia’s defensive line
Outside linebacker
- Chaz Chambliss
- Marvin Jones Jr./Darris Smith
- Damon Wilson/CJ Madden
- Gabe Harris/Sam M’Pemba
Analysis: Chambliss is the only Bulldog with serious experience, which is why he finds himself at the top of the depth chart.
Jones missed spring practice as he recovers from shoulder surgery. Getting him up to speed will be key. Georgia now seems committed to keeping Smith here after toying with him at the star position last year.
Of the three early enrollees, Wilson was best able to distinguish himself early. He had 2.0 sacks on G-Day.
Related: 5-star freshman defenders show why hype is warranted, even if ‘they’re not ready yet’
Inside linebacker
Money linebacker
- Jamon Dumas-Johnson
- EJ Lightsey
- CJ Allen
Mac linebacker
- Smael Mondon
- Xavian Sorey/Jalon Walker
- Raylen Wilson
Analysis: Georgia saw veterans Trezmen Marshall and Rian Davis enter the transfer portal. A quick look at the depth chart explains why. Mondon and Dumas-Johnson led Georgia in tackles last season and return in 2023.
Lightsey and Sorey each had encouraging springs and seemed poised to play a part in the linebacker rotation.
Walker did not get a chance to play this spring due offseason surgery. He could also factor into the outside linebacker position. He’s too talented to be kept off the field and play some sort of role for the Georgia defense in 2023.
Wilson and Allen each had standout moments on G-Day. The Bulldogs will add 2023 signee Troy Bowles to the mix this summer.
Secondary
Left cornerback
- Nyland Green/Julian Humphrey/Daylen Everette
- Smoke Bouie
Right cornerback
- Kamari Lassiter
- AJ Harris
Analysis: At one cornerback spot, Georgia knows what it has in Lassiter.
At the other spot, it’s very much still a toss-up. Green got the start on G-Day. Humphrey had the best spring overall. Everette has the most game experience and entered spring practice as the favorite.
Harris and Bouie should factor into the position battles as well but are slightly behind given their newness to Georgia.
The Bulldogs will add two more bodies to the room this summer when Chris Peal and Daniel Harris arrive on campus. Fran Brown will have plenty of options to choose from at the cornerback position this fall.
Free safety
- Malaki Starks
- JaCorey Thomas/Dan Jackson
- Justyn Rhett
Strong safety
- Javon Bullard
- David Daniel-Sisavanh
- Joenel Aguero
Star
- Tykee Smith/Javon Bullard
- Marcus Washington Jr.
Analysis: Smart spoke about wanting to build depth at safety following G-Day. Moving Bullard from star to safety seems to have helped accomplish that. He had a strong performance on G-Day and seems poised to continue off his strong close to the 2022 season.
Perhaps no defensive player had a bigger spring than Smith. He came down with an interception on G-Day.
Georgia will get Jackson back this fall as he recovers from a foot injury.
Aguero certainly looked like a promising freshman with how he performed on G-Day. While there are a number of bodies ahead of him on the depth chart, he seems to be the kind of player that can make a positive impact for Georgia this season.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia provides update on repairs to Stegeman Coliseum
- Brock Vandagriff’s decision speaks volumes about the state of the Georgia quarterback position
- Kirby Smart on Georgia football urgency, opening game
- Georgia football offensive depth chart coming out of spring practice
- Kirby Smart preaches confidence regarding Georgia running back room, even with transfer portal open
- Georgia football offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs enters NCAA transfer portal
- Georgia football captain Jamon Dumas-Johnson settles charges, focused on future
UGA News
- Georgia football defensive depth chart coming out of spring practice
- Brock Vandagriff’s decision speaks volumes about the state of the Georgia quarterback position
- Georgia football offensive depth chart coming out of spring practice
- Brock Vandagriff appears to have made a decision regarding his Georgia football future
- 5-star freshman defenders show why hype is warranted, even if ‘they’re not ready yet’