By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
2 minutes ago
Gunner Stockton goes into detail about why win over Florida meant so much: …
JACKSONVILLE — Saturday was not run of the mill start for Gunner Stockton against a 3-4 Florida team. He grew up a Georgia fan. His family attended the Georgia-Florida …
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
40 minutes ago
Florida fourth-down gamble sign of fear Gunner Stockton strikes in …
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Billy Gonzales was not about to second-guess his fourth-down decision in Florida’s 24-20 loss to Georgia on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
1 hour ago
3 things: Georgia comes up big in the clutch, rallies for 24-20 win over …
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Georgia football staged yet another epic comeback, this time against rival Florida with its back up against the wall.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
2 hours ago
Georgia football injury report: The latest on Jordan Hall, Chris Cole and …
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Georgia’s defense made some key stops late in the game. It did so without some notable pieces on the defensive side of the ball.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
2 hours ago
Georgia football-Florida instant observations as Bulldogs escape yet again
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Georgia’s 2025 football team might really be like Michael Myers. It just won’t die.
Connor Riley
