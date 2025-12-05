clock icon
5 minutes ago
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
5 minutes ago
Gunning for glory: Stockton can cement legend status with win in SEC title …
ATHENS — Gunner Stockton has an opportunity to do what no Georgia quarterback has done before him Saturday: beat Alabama in the SEC championship game.
Mike Griffith
1 hour ago
Defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann looks to salvage a 2025 season that …
ATHENS — Glenn Schumann has only ever worked for two programs.
Connor Riley
11 hours ago
Georgia adds safety to injury report ahead of SEC championship game
ATHENS — Georgia made an addition to the team's availability report on Thursday, as safety Zion Branch is listed as questionable.
Connor Riley
14 hours ago
Kirby Smart updates Georgia football injury situation ahead of SEC …
ATHENS — Between Georgia and Alabama, injuries have become a major factor ahead of Saturday's SEC Championship game.
Connor Riley
16 hours ago
BREAKING: 4-star WR Brady Marchese flips his Georgia commitment to Michigan
This Sentell's Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star WR Brady Marchese at Cartersville High School. He ranks as the nation's No. 20 WR and No. …
Jeff Sentell
