By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia sees Gunner Stockton improvements as he grows in making …
ATHENS — Gunner Stockton takes a lot of punishment as Georgia’s quarterback.
Connor Riley
Georgia football stock report: Talent emerging, but veterans must step up
ATHENS — Kirby Smart is well-known for his fiery halftime speeches, but the Georgia head coach might want to bottle whatever he said in the pregame on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football winners and losers after taking care of business against …
Winner: Cash Jones
Connor Riley
Georgia football opens as slight road favorite at Auburn
ATHENS — Georgia football has opened as a 3 1/2-point favorite over Auburn in the teams’ 7:30 p.m. game (TV: ABC) on Saturday night.
Mike Griffith
AP Poll Top 25 for Week 7: Georgia football to take top 10 ranking to …
ATHENS — Georgia is back in the top 10 of the AP Poll Top 25 following its 35-14 win over Kentucky.
Connor Riley
