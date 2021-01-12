5-star quarterback Gunner Stockton de-commits from South Carolina

One of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 recruiting cycle is uncommitted once again, as 5-star quarterback Gunner Stockton backed off his pledge to South Carolina on Tuesday.

Stockton committed to Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks back in August.

“Back in August, I made the decision to commit to the University, program, and staff,” Stockton said in a note posted on Twitter. ” A lot has changed since that time, and I feel that I should reevaluate my situation.”

At the time of his commitment, Georgia finished as the runner-up for Stockton’s services. The Bulldogs do not yet have a commitment from a 2022 quarterback. Georgia did sign 2021 quarterback Brock Vandagriff, who rated as a 5-star prospect and the No. 14 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

However, there is another team that now seems poised to be a serious threat for Stockton’s services in Auburn. The Tigers recently hired former South Carolina offensive coordinator Mike Bobo away from Shane Beamer and the South Carolina staff.

Bobo’s father, George, is a family friend of the Stockton’s and has worked with the 2022 quarterback since a young age. The relationship with Mike played a significant role in Stockton’s commitment the first time around.

Auburn signed 4-star quarterback Dematrius Davis as a part of the 2021 signing class. Current starter Bo Nix will be a junior during the 2021 season.

Stockton plays for Raburn County High School in Tiger, Ga., where he led his team to a semifinal appearance in the state playoffs this year. He also picked up a head-to-head victory over Vandagriff when Rabun County and Prince Avenue played earlier this season. It was the only time that Vandagriff lost in his senior season.

According to MaxPreps.com, Stockton threw for 45 touchdowns and 3128 yards this season while rushing for 26 more scores and 1,581 yards. Stockton is the No. 27 overall prospect in the 2022 class and the top-ranked dual-threat quarterback. He is also the No. 3 ranked player in the state.

Vandagriff starts classes at Georgia this week and is already on campus, along with 15 other 2021 signees. The Bulldogs finished with the No. 3 class in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

The Bulldogs have commitments from five in the 2022 recruiting cycle, all of which come from the state of Georgia. The 2022 class currently has the No. 4 ranking in the cycle.

