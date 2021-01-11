Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,352 (Jan. 11, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the latest on where former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert might transfer.

Georgia football podcast: Arik Gilbert to Florida? Recruiting analyst backs off report

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans — and many other college football observers — are curious about where former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert might transfer. Many of those UGA partisans were disappointed to see a report on social media over the weekend from Rivals’ Mike Farrell in which Farrell stated a source close to Florida told him Gilbert to the Gators was a “done deal.”

I’ll explain on today’s show why a later post from Farrell put some distance between himself and his earlier reporting.

Five-minute mark: I discuss UGA’s response to an allegation from popular radio host Dan Patrick regarding so-called “sloppy” recruiting tactics.

10-minute mark: I compare the criticism Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel and Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin received Sunday for their controversial decisions to punt at key moments in their playoff losses to the jabs UGA coach Kirby Smart took for a similar situation in the Peach Bowl vs. Cincinnati.

15-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Whether coaches should be more aggressive on fourth down at all levels of the sport

The UGA players who’ve announced their 2021 returns using the “unfinished business” hash tag

Reaction the hire of Josh Brooks as new UGA athletic director

And a preview of the national championship game between Alabama and Ohio State

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the latest on four-star defensive back Terrion Arnold.

End of show: I honor PGA TOUR golfer Harris English and Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb with the Golden Shoe for their weekend performances.