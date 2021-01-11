Another member of Georgia’s 2020 team has made a decision regarding his future, as outside linebacker Adam Anderson announced that he would return for the 2021 season.

Anderson shared his decision on social media.

Just when they thought I was done. I’m coming for everything they said I couldn’t!!!! #DaFreak19 pic.twitter.com/BCFlUdT8Hi — Adam (DaFreak) Anderson (@AdanAnderson5) January 11, 2021

Anderson had his most productive season to date, as he racked up 6.5 sacks for the Bulldogs. That was the second-most on the team that led the SEC in sacks per game in 2020.

Anderson added 2.0 more sacks to his total in the Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati. Anderson also forced two fumbles this season.

Georgia is already losing Azeez Ojulari and Jermaine Johnson this offseason at the outside linebacker position. Ojulari declared for the NFL draft after leading Georgia with 8.5 sacks this season.

Johnson is transferring to Florida State. In transferring, Johnson’s father told reporters that the lack of playing time was a factor in his decision to change schools.

Related: Jermaine Johnson announces he is transferring to Florida State

Returning at outside linebacker for Georgia next season is Nolan Smith. He had 2.5 sacks in 2020 and seems poised for a much bigger role for the Bulldogs now that Ojulari is headed to the NFL. Georgia also has highly-touted freshman MJ Sherman waiting in the wings along with veteran Robert Beal.

The Bulldogs signed Chaz Chambliss, who is already on campus, as a member of the 2021 class. Xavian Sorey, a 5-star prospect, could also play outside linebacker for the Bulldogs as well.

Anderson signed with Georgia as a member of the 2018 recruiting class out of Rome, Ga. He was the No. 18 prospect in the class. Anderson had 2.5 sacks in his first two seasons with the Bulldogs.

Georgia has seen juniors Ojulari, Trey Hill and Tyson Campbell declare for the 2021 NFL Draft, while JT Daniels, James Cook and Devonte Wyatt, Jamaree Salyer, Justin Shaffer, Kearis Jackson and Jordan Davis all announced they will return to Georgia.

Related: Jordan Davis will be a huge presence for Georgia in 2021

The Bulldogs open the 2021 season against Clemson on Sept. 4. The 2021 NFL Draft is set to start on April 29 and end on May 1.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation