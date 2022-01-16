Hines Wards interviews for NFL head coaching job

The coaching profession may have other plans for the 45-year-old Ward, though.

Former UGA great Hines Ward has always said that he wants to return to his alma mater to coach with the Bulldogs.

On Saturday night, the NFL’s Houston Texans announced that they had interviewed Ward for their vacancy as head coach.

With only limited coaching experience, Ward is a longshot for that job. But big things are surely coming for the former UGA football standout.

After a Hall of Fame career with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers, Ward worked as a TV sports analyst for NBC Sports and CNN. He finally got serious about pursuing a coaching career in 2019, taking an offensive assistant job with the New York Jets.

This year, Ward returned to the college level as a WR coach for Florida Atlantic.

Back in 2016, Ward told the AJC about his ambition to one day be on the sidelines with his former college teammate, UGA coach Kirby Smart:

“I’m dead serious. I want to coach at Georgia. I’ve expressed that to Kirby. I haven’t had any talk with him about what all goes into it, but I think I’ve put it out there. I’m serious. I want to give back to my alma mater.”