We shot a lot of questions around the horn on the Longhorns this week around the DawgNation. It was a good way to preview tonight’s big game.

We’ve already shared a few of those stories about the key matchup and what another Georgia win would say about the football on the national stage.

When we asked, “Tell me how you really feel about Texas?’ that was the one topic that seemed to really touch a nerve.

Are they flawed? Victims or overcooked media hype? Just inconsistent? Can they really beat Georgia? Getting better every week?

That brought out some raw honesty.

We didn’t need to give Brandon Adams or Connor Riley any truth serum for this one, but it sure seemed like it.

What is your honest read on Texas this season?

Brandon Adams: Still a threat

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian argues an officials call during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay /Associated Press)

Why: Texas is a victim of a ridiculous media narrative, but I blame the media for that more so than the Longhorns. Texas might not be as good as it was a year ago, but this is still a playoff-level team and a dangerous opponent for Georgia.

Mike Griffith: Talented and getting better, plenty dangerous

Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs as he looks to throw against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay /Associated Press)

Why: Arch Manning is a capable quarterback if provided adequate pass protection and open receivers. The Longhorns are expected to get veteran safety Michael Taaffe back from injury for the Georgia game. Taaffee is a difference-maker and team leader.

Kaylee Mansell: The more I look into Texas, the more I’m confused

Texas defensive end Colin Simmons (1) celebrates after he recovered a fumble against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay /Associated Press)

Why: In each of their wins, there’s no pattern or recipe that’s led to the Longhorns’ success. Similar to Georgia, they mostly find ways to win close games. However, their run game and passing defense are their weak points. It’s clear that they excel in stopping the run and applying pressure, but the only top 5 rushing they have faced this year was against Vanderbilt. The game against UGA will be their toughest test of the season and an opportunity to prove their run defense is as good as it appears on paper.

Connor Riley: A team that just hasn’t played well on the road

Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) runs downfield after a catch against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/James Pugh) (James Pugh /Associated Press Photo Stream)

Why: The four worst performances of the season for Texas have all come in true road games. At this point in the year, that’s likely not a coincidence. We’re nine games into the season, and it’s hard for teams to change their stripes. They haven’t done the best job of handling adversity this year, even if they’ve managed to remain in the playoff hunt. They’re going to need to be very mentally tough to win on Saturday. We’ll see if they have it.

Jeff Sentell: Texas has not shown it can beat a physical football team like Georgia

Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) hits Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) (Mike Stewart /Dawgnation)

Why: Remember that “not man enough” narrative around Georgia over a generation ago? That’s how I feel about the Longhorns since they joined the SEC. I’m not saying they aren’t a physical football team. However, there’s a difference between being able to push good teams around and winning the lines of scrimmage against a team built around physicality like Georgia. The stat Kaylee Mansell also brought up rings true. The stat sheet says they have an elite run defense, but they haven’t faced an elite rushing offense yet. That’s what the Bulldogs hang their hats on.

