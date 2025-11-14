Georgia will be in one corner on Saturday night. Texas will be in the other.

YouTube TV might not be able to show it, but that game will garner all the national spotlight this weekend.

Does Kirby Smart’s program notch another statement win? What will the national media be saying after the game on Saturday, should the Dawgs come out on top?

Playoff lock? Does the SEC still run through Sanford Stadium?

The DawgNation team huddled together and had their say about that one.

What does beating Texas on Saturday really do for Georgia?

Brandon Adams: It would clinch a playoff berth

Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) celebrates with Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) after scoring a touchdown during the first half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Why: There’s more at stake than just that, of course. But given where Georgia appeared to be earlier this year, returning to the CFP would be no small feat.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2026 prospects like Jared Curtis, Lincoln Keyes, Brady Marchese and Kaiden Prothro.

Mike Griffith: Georgia cements CFP field status, stays in SEC title hunt

Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) adjusts his guardian cap during their game against Florida in a NCAA football game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Miller became the first Georgia player to wear a Guardian Cap in game during Saturday’s win over Florida. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Why: The Bulldogs need help (a Texas A&M loss; two Alabama losses) to get into the SEC championship game. As for CFP, a win over Charlotte is a given; an unlikely loss to Georgia Tech would be sustainable.

Kaylee Mansell: CFP lock, but not necessarily national media recognition

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) celebrates with Georgia offensive lineman Bo Hughley (55) and Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) as they leave the field after Georgia beat Auburn during a NCAA college football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, October 11, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. Georgia won 20-10 overAuburn. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Why: If Georgia wins this game, they are certainly a shoo-in for the playoff regardless of a win or loss against GA Tech. However, I am not sure that a UGA win necessarily changes the public’s perception of Georgia. If the matchup is another close game, I think people will still see the Dawgs as inconsistent and only able to come from behind in the final moments. But if they find a way to win by a touchdown or more, UGA suddenly is back on everyone’s radar as a true national championship contender.

Connor Riley: A berth into the College Football playoff, revenge for this summer and maybe a ceiling adjustment

Georgia offensive lineman Earnest Greene III (71) celebrates after Georgia’s 43-35 win against Mississippi at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, October 18, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia offensive lineman Earnest Greene III (71) and others celebrate the start of the fourth quarter during their game against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, October 11, 2025, in Auburn, Al. Georgia won 20-10. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Why: With a win on Saturday, Georgia would go 7-1 in SEC play and get to 9 wins. Charlotte, next week, one of the worst teams in the FBS, should get Georgia to 10 wins. It’s hard to ignore the recruiting drama from this summer between these two teams and a win on Saturday would certainly help soothe the sting from losing some major recruiting battles. And if Georgia wins comfortably, as it did against Mississippi State, maybe it’s time to real start considering this Georgia team as a bona fide national title contender.

Jeff Sentell: The best regular season in the SEC

Georgia senior wide receiver Noah Thomas breaks free into the Davis-Wade Stadium end zone against Mississippi State in Starkville, Mississippi on November 8, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Why: The Dawgs won’t jump Bama, Texas A&M, Indiana, or Ohio State in any of the meaningless rankings right now that matter. But a win brings an 11-1 regular season. Most thought it would be a feat to finish 10-2. When we go deeper, that would lead to Georgia having the best overall resume in the SEC. Texas A&M has one win against a current Top 25 team today. That was Notre Dame. Alabama has a bad FSU loss. Georgia could finish with four Top 25 wins. That would include triumphs in Atlanta, Auburn, Knoxville, Jacksonville, and Starkville, as well as home wins against Ole Miss and Texas. If the Dawgs cruise to a win on Saturday, the case could be made that nobody is playing as well as they are right now. That’s what matters more than rankings.

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

Have you seen this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly recruiting special on YouTube yet? Check it out below.