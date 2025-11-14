When there’s a big game on the docket, the DawgNation team gets together to chop up a few distinct angles or storylines leading up to the main event.

That’s what is coming down the track for Saturday night’s kickoff with Texas. Some of the DawgNation team have called it “round three” between the Bulldogs and Longhorns.

For others who bleed red and black, the clashes run deeper than that. They remember Bevo’s charge on UGA at the 2019 Sugar Bowl. They also can’t discuss the Texas series in public without mentioning the line that the time in Texas is always 10 minutes to 9 o’clock.

That’s a nod to the great 1984 Cotton Bowl clash in Dallas, in which an overachieving Georgia team found a way through John Lastinger’s legs to hand the No. 2 Longhorns their only loss of the season. The score? That was a 10-9 margin.

Football is a game of matchups. Coordinators identify the ones that favor their teams every week. Then they try to exploit them come gametime.

What’s the biggest one of those for Saturday between the Bulldogs and Longhorns?

The DawgNation team huddled together and had their say about that one.

What’s the biggest matchup between Georgia and Texas on Saturday?

Brandon Adams: The Georgia running backs vs. Texas’ defensive front

Georgia redshirt freshman RB Chauncey Bowens breaks loose for the game-deciding touchdown on Saturday, November 1, 2025, against Florida at Everbank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Why: UGA has improved steadily on offense over the course of the season. The emerging running game has been a big reason why, but this is arguably the best defense the Bulldogs have faced all season.

Mike Griffith: Gunner Stockton vs. Arch Manning

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) celebrates the team's win over Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP) (Sara Diggins /Associated Press)

Why: Which quarterback plays the better – and cleaner – game? Who avoids turnovers, dodges sacks, scrambles for first downs, recognizes defenses and delivers the ball accurately on time.

Kaylee Mansell: Texas Defensive Line vs Georgia Offensive Line

Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57), Micah Morris (56), and Drew Bobo (74) react after Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens (not pictured) scored a touchdown during the third quarter against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, October 11, 2025, in Auburn, Al. Georgia won 20-10. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Why: It’s obvious the strength of this Texas team is their defensive line and its ability to apply pressure to opposing quarterbacks as well as stop the run. Although it feels like the Georgia offensive line has struggled at times, they have been successful in allowing the run game to flourish. Plus, UGA is second in the SEC for sacks allowed. So, I think the game comes down to the offensive line’s ability to protect Stockton. Texas doesn’t have a great passing defense, so if the O-line can give Gunner enough time to throw the ball, I think UGA gets the win with ease.

Connor Riley: Zachariah Branch vs. the Texas secondary

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates after running for a first down during the second half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Why: I have a healthy amount of respect for what Texas can do in the front seven. Branch and his usage in the screen game will be big for Georgia. It will pull the safeties from the middle of the field, which potentially frees up Georgia to run in the middle of the field. We’ve also seen Branch get so much attention that it frees up other pass catchers to make plays. Branch is the most important player on the Georgia offense and if he can get open and make plays, it could be a successful day for the Bulldogs.

Jeff Sentell: Georgia’s run game versus the Texas defense

Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) breaks away for a touchdown during the second half in an NCAA football game at Davis Wade Stadium, Saturday, November 8, 2025, in Starkville, Mississippi. Georgia won 41-21 over Mississippi State. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Why: The DawgNation team is right on this one. The offensive line needs to give Georgia’s backs the room to run. When they do, Georgia’s Chauncey Bowens and Nate Frazier need to turn that daylight to the second level into explosive runs. When those two things happen, the rest of the offensive game plan will run like a Swiss timepiece all game long. Gunner can get real cozy in the pocket and start slicing and dicing a vulnerable Texas secondary. It all starts up front.

