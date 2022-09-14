Georgia football injury update: Kirby Smart places injury designation on Adonai Mitchell, Nyland Green

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart is eager to learn more about his football team at South Carolina on Saturday. Some things, Smart explained on the SEC coaches’ teleconference, can only be discovered in a hostile road environment like Williams-Brice Stadium. RELATED: SC head coach Shane Beamer shares how Kirby Smart made him a better football coach

“This is only game three, (and) I don’t think we’ve gained enough identify of who we are,” Smart said. “You find that out when you go on the road, this is one of our first tests of maturity and composure.” Smart indicated Georgia’s receiver and secondary depth will probably continue to be tested with “X” receiver Adonai Mitchell and cornerback Nyland Green not expected to play in the noon game against the Gamecocks. “Both of those guys are doubtful right now,” Smart said. “Nyland has not been able to practice, and A.D. is getting treatment.

“No determination has been made.” Mitchell was the third-leading receiver last season with 29 catches for 426 yards and had 5 catches for 69 yards and a TD against Oregon in the opening game before suffering what appeared to be an ankle injury in the first series of the 33-0 win over Samford. Green has been rotating in a competitive secondary and has been dealing with a hamstring injury.

RELATED: No. 1-ranked Georgia doesn’t need wake-up call for South Carolina Smart also said the status of senior defensive back William Poole is in flux. “He’s dealing with some personal issues,” he said, “and we’ll see if he makes the trip or not.” Georgia football preliminary injury report: RB Kendall Milton (hamstring), probable FS Christopher Smith (shoulder), probable

SS Tykee Smith (knee), probable OL Earnest Greene (hamstring), questionable DB William Poole (personal), questionable WR Adonai Mitchell (ankle), doubtful CB Nyland Green (hamstring), doubtful WR C.J. Smith (knee), doubtful