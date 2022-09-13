Why No. 1-ranked Georgia doesn’t need wake-up call for South Carolina game

ATHENS — Georgia lost to South Carolina the last time these teams had a noon kickoff, but there’s no reason to think these Bulldogs need a wake-up call. Georgia regained the No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25, leading the nation in scoring defense and ranked second in passing yardage per game. The Bulldogs are no doubt one of the more popular talking points in the SEC, even after Alabama’s narrow win at Texas and Texas A&M’s shocking loss at the hands of Appalachian State.

RELATED: How SEC teams stack up in league power rankings Georgia is a heavy favorite to keep its momentum going even if it will require his players to arise earlier than normal on a Saturday morning. Coach Kirby Smart has solved any issues he may have had with noon kicks early in his tenure at UGA having won five straight SEC noon kicks after losing three of his first five early kicks.

RELATED: The “Giant Mismatch” has Georgia offense soaring, opposing defenses stumped The fact this road game is a noon start (ESPN) actually works in the Bulldogs’ favor, according to former Tennessee head coach and Georgia and Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt. “As a coach, when you went on the road in the SEC, if you drew a noon kickoff, it was to me the visitors’ advantage,” said Pruitt, who won national titles as the defensive coordinator at Alabama and Florida State and won eight straight games at one point as the Vols’ head coach.