ATHENS — Georgia’s 43-35 come-from-behind wi over Ole Miss will go down as one for the history books.

The teams combined to score on their first 12 drives — 10 touchdowns and two field goals — before the first punt of the game came with 12:37 left in the fourth quarter.

Indeed, neither team turned the ball over, either, the Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1 SEC) finishing with 510 yards of offense to the Rebels’ (6-1, 3-1) 351 yards.

Understandably, there were plenty of items to note:

• Lawson Luckie had a career-high three touchdown catch performance on Saturday after entering the action with four career touchdown catches through his first 27 games. Luckie had five catches for 43 yards including touchdown receptions of 11, 7 and 3 yards.

• Home field GameDay dominance: Smart is 54-5 in Sanford Stadium including an 8-0 mark against teams ranked in the Top 10. Georgia also improved to 9-2 when College GameDay is on site in Athens — including nine straight wins dating back to the 2013 season.

• Comeback Kings: Georgia has trailed at half-time of four of the five SEC games it has played this season and come from behind to win on three of those four occasions: UGA was down 21-17 at Tennessee before pulling out a 44-41 OT win; Georgia was down 24-14 to Alabama before falling 24-21; The Bulldogs were down 10-3 at Auburn before coming from behind to beat the Tigers, 20-10, and Georgia was down 21-20 to Ole Miss before coming back for the 43-35 win.

• Defensive stand: Ole Miss scored touchdowns on its first five possessions before the Bulldogs finally forced a punt in the fourth quarter — but what a fourth quarter it was for Smart’s defense, as the Rebels generated just 13 yards and one first down on its final three drives in the fourth quarter. Ole Miss finished with 351 yards of offense after entering the day averaging 515 yards of offense per game.

• O-Line Stability, sort-of: It was the first time this season that Georgia did not start a new offensive line combination, as Earnest Greene lll returned from a back injury to start the game at right tackle.

• Lineup change on D: Georgia senior JaCorey Thomas made his first start of the season at safety with incumbent Kyron Jones sidelined by a foot injury. It was the first defensive lineup change for the Bulldogs in the past four games.

• Career day for Gunner: Stockton had career-high performances with four touchdown passes in addition to his 59 yards and one touchdown rushing. Stockton was 26-of-31 passing for 289 yards.

• Skill-position leaders: Zachariah Branch was Georgia’s leading receiver with eight catches for 71 yards, gaining 37 of his yards after making his catches. Nate Frazier started at tailback and led the ground attack with 17 carries for 72 yards in addition to catching two passes for 4 yards and a touchdown.

• CJ Allen steps up: Georgia’s starting middle linebacker, CJ Allen, led the Bulldogs with 10 tackles including eight solo stops. Defensive back Joenel Aguero had six tackles. UGA did not record a sack or a tackle-for-loss. Cornerback Demello Jones had two pass break-ups to lead the secondary.

• Colbie Young injury: Georgia lost one of its top targets on the opening drive when Colbie Young left the game with what Smart said was a fractured leg. Young was injured on the third play of the game after catching a 36-yard pass from Stockton along the sideline.