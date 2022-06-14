Former UGA standout to sing on ‘America’s Got Talent’

McKenzie, 27, is now a member of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, and he’s part of a 12-member choir made up of NFL players that will sing “Lean on Me” on the show.” McKenzie joined the choir only a few months ago.

Former UGA football standout Isaiah McKenzie will make an appearance on the NBC-TV show “America’s Got Talent” at 8 p.m. Tuesday EST.

“It was a great song. It went well for the type of sport we play,” McKenzie told The BuffaloNews.com’s Katherine Fitzgerald. “It went well with what we do in life or we do in our careers – current and former players just helping one another out.”

The 5-foot-8 McKenzie was a high school teammate out of the Miami area with Sony Michel. McKenzie played three seasons at UGA, making the biggest impact as a kickoff returner. He caught 44 passes for 633 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior.

McKenzie is a five-year NFL veteran, and he was selected by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He has spent the last three seasons with the Buffalo Bills, and he recently signed a three-year extension with the team. Buffalo is a top contender for this season’s Super Bowl.

Is McKenzie nervous about his singing debut on national TV? The Buffalo News noted that McKenzie is “not lacking for confidence, previously declaring himself ‘the most interesting man in the world’ and ‘the face of the franchise.’”

However, he knows his Bills teammates will have something to say:

“I feel like they’re a tough crowd. I say I got bubble guts because of them more than (because of) seeing myself on TV. Because I know how they’re gonna get at me when they see it. It’s gonna be jokingly, but they’re gonna get at me. And I just got to sit there and laugh it off or whatever, but I’m cool with it.”