Isaiah Wilson reportedly traded, to reunite with former Bulldog Solomon Kindley

It was a tumultuous time for Wilson in his one season as a Titan. He constantly found himself making headlines despite barely getting onto the field. In September he was arrested for a DUI and he bounced on and off the COVID-19 list during the season.

Wilson played just four snaps for the Titans last season after the team took him with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Kindley and Wilson were two of the three Georgia offensive linemen who were taken during the 2020 NFL Draft, as the New York Giants selected Andrew Thomas with the No. 4 overall pick.