Isaiah Wilson reportedly traded, to reunite with former Bulldog Solomon Kindley
It was a tumultuous time for Wilson in his one season as a Titan. He constantly found himself making headlines despite barely getting onto the field. In September he was arrested for a DUI and he bounced on and off the COVID-19 list during the season.
Wilson played just four snaps for the Titans last season after the team took him with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Kindley and Wilson were two of the three Georgia offensive linemen who were taken during the 2020 NFL Draft, as the New York Giants selected Andrew Thomas with the No. 4 overall pick.
In Miami, Wilson will compete for playing time to protect former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Miami also used a first-round pick in 2020 on former USC offensive lineman Austin Jackson.
During Wilson’s time with the Bulldogs, he was a two-year starter after signing as a 5-star prospect in the 2017 recruiting cycle.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Nick Chubb responds to Rush Propst accusations against Georgia
- Georgia football: The recruiting road map for next 21 days looks very big for the class of 2022
- Georgia football podcast: Rival fans are desperate to believe anything bad about UGA
- What the national media is saying about Georgia football as spring practice starts
- Georgia’s ‘Big Ben’ Cleveland, even bigger, faster and stronger now
- What Georgia football must accomplish to have a successful spring
- Opinion: Fancy facilities are fine, but aren’t as important as some fans think
- Georgia women’s basketball turned back in final seconds of SEC tourney title clash