Isaiah Wilson’s future in doubt with NFL’s Titans

Former UGA star Isaiah Wilson may be the wildest story of last year’s NFL Draft.

Some thought the towering offensive lineman may have left college too early, but Wilson had a meteoric rise with NFL scouts and was selected at the end of the first round by Tennessee Titans.

However, things went off a cliff from there: Wilson only played a total of four snaps as a rookie after a series of off-the-field incidents.

On Tuesday. Titans general manager Jon Robinson told reporters that he hasn’t spoken to Wilson since the team placed him on the NFI (non-football illness) list in December:

“He’s going to have to make a determination on whether he wants to do what it takes to play pro football — that will be on him.”

Wilson signed a four-year rookie contract worth $11.5 million, including a signing bonus of nearly $6 million. The start of his NFL career has obviously been a huge disappointment for the Titans.

“We did a lot of work on him leading up to the draft,” Robinson said. “The player that was here in the fall was not the player we evaluated.”