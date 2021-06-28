Jake Fromm in tough battle to keep NFL roster spot

Fromm, the former Georgia quarterback, served as Buffalo’s emergency quarterback during COVID protocols this past season as a rookie.

There’s more chatter from the Buffalo media on how Jake Fromm’s future with the Bills may be in jeopardy this summer.

This summer, Fromm is in a tough battle for the No. 3 job with the Bills after the NFL team signed veteran Mitch Tribusky to be the primary backup. The starter is Josh Allen, a league MVP candidate.

It’s Fromm vs. undrafted free-agent Davis Webb for No. 3, and the Buffalo News’ Jeff Neiburg is wondering “Are Jake From’s day’s in Buffalo numbered?”

There’s also the possibility that Buffalo may only keep two quarterbacks on the active roster, per the website:

“If that’s the case, it’s possible they shop Fromm (or Webb) before the season. Neither of them, however, would seem to have much trade potential at the moment. It’s also possible a dynamite preseason by one of them changes that.”

Fromm, 22, played three seasons at Georgia, and curiously decided to skip his senior season to enter the NFL draft. He dropped to the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and was picked up by the Bills. Fromm has yet to appear in an NFL game.