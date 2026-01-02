clock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
4 hours ago
Georgia football-Ole Miss: Live updates, injury news, score, highlights …
The No. 3 Georgia football team takes on the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels in a College Football Playoff game. Below you can find live updates, highlights, the latest injury news and …
Connor Riley
Carson Beck leads Miami over Ohio State, tackles question of facing …
Carson Beck delivered for Miami in the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday night and says he’s ready for whoever comes next.
Mike Griffith
After Ohio State loss, Kirby Smart’s bye week ‘tweak’ becomes even more …
NEW ORLEANS — In the very first question Kirby Smart answered after he learned the Georgia Bulldogs were in the College Football Playoff, he referenced that every time with a …
Connor Riley
5 things to know about Georgia vs. Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — Kirby Smart and Pete Golding both want to keep a good thing going, but they’ll go about it in different ways on Thursday night.
Mike Griffith
Ole Miss players provide scouting report on Georgia for Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — Pete Golding knows his Ole Miss Rebels have their work cut out for them, and it starts with containing Gunner Stockton.
Mike Griffith
