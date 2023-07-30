Fromm said that’s nothing the players should or will concern themselves with.

“It’s the cliche phrase of ‘I’m going to control what I can control,’ " Fromm said during a recent appearance on DawgNation Daily. “As a Georgia athlete, as someone affiliated with the organization and university, I have no control over making the schedule.

“(Players) have no control over the schedule, so they will go out and play, But they can control how they play, and that’s something they will take to heart.”

The Bulldogs open with home games against UT-Martin (Sept. 2), Ball State (Sept. 9), South Carolina (Sept,. 16) and UAB (Sept. 23) before their first road trip of the season at Auburn (Sept. 30).

It’s a Georgia team that is receiving a ton of preseason accolades having 11 players selected as first-team All-SEC at the SEC Media Days in Nashville just more than a week ago.

Fromm sees it as a program win, as much as anything.