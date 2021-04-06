Jake Fromm’s job as Buffalo Bills’ No. 3 QB may be in jeopardy

Jake Fromm, who is only one year removed from UGA, faces a tough challenge ahead to win the No. 3 quarterback job again with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills.

In the offseason, it first appeared that an opportunity may open up for Fromm in Buffalo, as the Bills decided they weren’t bringing back the No. 2 QB, Matt Barkley. Buffalo’s starter is NFL MVP candidate Josh Allen.

However, the situation evolved pretty quickly, as Buffalo added veteran quarterback Mitch Trubisky to the roster for depth. Now it appears the No. 3 spot will be a battle between Fromm and journeyman Davis Webb. Fromm served as a team’s “emergency COVID QB” this past season.

Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News went into detail about the quarterback room this week:

“Trubisky’s signing does indicate the Bills feel like Fromm is not ready to be the No. 2 quarterback, but that is not a real shock after he spent his rookie season without participating in a real practice with the team as a Covid-19 precaution. It’s simply too hard to know what they have in Fromm until they can see him in a legitimate setting.

“With Allen and Trubisky set as the team’s top two quarterbacks, it sets up an interesting question about what to do behind them. In 2019, the team kept just two quarterbacks – Allen and Matt Barkley – on the active roster. If that’s the plan again, Fromm’s job could be in jeopardy.

“The Bills will keep a quarterback on the practice squad, but the team really likes the job Davis Webb did in that role last year. Fromm could be in a position in which he has to convince the Bills to keep him on the 53-man roster, because carrying two quarterbacks on the practice squad seems unlikely.

“It’s silly to do a 53-man roster projection until after the draft, but Fromm would not be on mine right now.”

This is not a new situation for Fromm, as several Bills reporters openly speculated before last season’s cuts whether or not Fromm was going to make the team as a rookie fifth-round draft choice. Last summer, Fromm proved to be up the challenge, and Bills fans will be excited to see if he can do it again.