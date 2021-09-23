Georgia cornerback Jalen Kimber undergoes season-ending surgery

The Bulldogs are perilously thin in the secondary having lost three former starting cornerbacks and two safeties to the NFL after last season.

Two other defensive backs transferred and are starting at LSU (Major Burns) and Miami (Tyrique Stevenson).

Kimber was a projected starter coming out of spring drills, drawing praise from Coach Kirby Smart, but was injured during the strength and conditioning portion of the offseason.

“Kimber’s very bright, (and) he was able to practice all last year,” Smart said last spring. “The practice you get from the year before, people just forget about.

“But Jalen Kimber was able to go out and actually take reps and work last year, which gives you an advantage because you’ve seen things, you have heard calls, and you have to adjust,” he said.

“The biggest thing with Jalen is continuing to work really hard with the nutrition and weight room to keep adding size, and he’s conscious of that. He understands what he has to do to be a great player, and he’s committed to doing that.”

Kimber had added weight and appeared poise for a strong season before injuring his shoulder in the weight room, and reinjuring it in practice after limited snaps against UAB.