Jamie Newman looking for a new NFL home

Newman was recently waived by the Eagles less than 45 days after being signed as an undrafted rookie free-agent.

Jamie Newman, the transfer quarterback who opted out from playing for UGA shortly before the 2020 season, is surprisingly looking for a new NFL home.

During last month’s NFL Draft Newman was bypassed, but things appeared to moving in his favor when he was signed as a free agent by the Eagles. It looked like an ideal situation as Philadelphia has one of the most shallow quarterback rooms in the league with Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco.

Yet the Eagles figured out very quickly that the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Newman wasn’t going to be a fit for their organization.

“This is a surprise considering the depth issue and experience level of Philly’s QB situation,” wrote TheSportsDaily.com.

Newman cleared NFL waivers over the weekend, and is now eligible to sign with any team. TheSportsDaily.com speculated that the Cardinals, Seahawks and Raven might be possibilities.

It’s hard to believe that exactly one year ago that Newman was being mentioned as a Heisman candidate and projected first-rounder after arriving at Georgia as a grad transfer from Wake Forest.

Newman’s professional aspirations were undoubtedly affected by his decision to opt out of playing for Georgia last September. He left the Bulldogs over COVID uncertainties and to prepare for the NFL Draft.