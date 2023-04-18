Georgia football captain Jamon Dumas-Johnson settles charges, focused on future

Jamon Dumas-Johnson has resolved the racing and reckless driving charges stemming from a Jan. 10 incident in Athens. DETAILS emerge from surprising arrest of Georgia star linebacker

The Bulldogs completed their second consecutive championship season just one day before the incident, beating TCU 65-7 on Jan. 9 in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. RELATED: Georgia football claims CFP dynasty status with unprecedented back-to-back titles Dumas-Johnson pleaded guilty to the reckless driving charge and had the racing charged dismissed as part of a plea in Athens-Clarke County Municipal Court on Monday, per AJC.com. The resolution calls for Dumas-Johnson to be placed on probation for 12 months, complete a defensive driving course, perform 40 hours of community service and pay a $635 fine. Dumas-Johnson had also been interviewed at the scene of the well-documented Jan. 15 crash that took the lives of recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and Devin Willock. Dumas-Johnson, a fan-favorite known as “JDJ,” was among the players on the field who recognized Willock on the first play of the G-Day Game last Saturday with an offensive guard position left vacant and a delay of game penalty .

The first-team offense (Red) beat the first-team defense (Black) in the scrimmage at Sanford Stadium. Dumas-Johnson was in on four tackles, but none of the ferocious variety he typically applies to opposing teams, as the Bulldogs’ defense wisely showed a degree of restraint. Dumas-Johnson was playing without his trusty sidekick, fellow inside linebacker Smael Mondon, who was a surprise scratch with a lower leg injury that put him in a boot and kept him on the sideline. Nolan Smith, the emotional leader off last year’s CFP Championship team, said at the NFL Combine that “10 and 2″ -- Dumas-Johnson and Mondon — would take his place in the ringleader circle this season. RELATED: Nolan Smith shares leadership visions for 2023 Georgia defense Coach Kirby Smart shared that he helped rev up his middle linebackers — the top two tacklers on last season’s defense — earlier this spring after four practices.

“There was a point in time there were I felt like I needed to call them in because I don’t know that they were practicing with the same ferocity that they would have been practicing with last year,” Smart said. RELATED: Kirby Smart takes action to ensure elite defenders maintain edge “I showed them some clips, I said, ‘here’s last spring, last fall camp, and this is the way you were practicing, because you had something to prove, but now, here’s the first four practices of this spring, is that the same two guys?” I think they both acknowledged that it probably wasn’t, and it needed to be.” Smart had said at the start of spring drills the tragic accident deeply affected his tight-knit football team. “It’s been a tough go with the death of Chandler and Devin,” Smart said at the start of spring drills in March. “As you guys know, it’s a tragic accident and our players have been through a lot when you talk about the health and mental health that some of our guys have needed since the accident. “It’s been a really tough go of it for them.”

The head coach said Dumas-Johnson would be disciplined, but more importantly, educated. “I’m a big believer in education, helping them become better,” Smart said. “It’s not just, does the discipline fit the behavior? Can you change the behavior? “That’s really what we’re charged with, right, growing young men into adults, making sure they graduate, making sure they become better people.” Dumas-Johnson is integral to the team’s success on and off the field, as he is an unquestioned leader and tone setter for Georgia football. Dumas-Johnson was one of the few UGA leaders who did not speak with the media during spring drills, no doubt, on account of his then-unresolved court case.

UGA News