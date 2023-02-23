Details emerge of racing and reckless driving incident leading to arrest of Georgia football Jamon Dumas-Johnson

ATHENS — Some details have surfaced in the alleged road racing incident that led to the arrest of one of Georgia football’'s fastest rising stars on Wednesday night. Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, a Butkus Award finalist last season who has been hailed as the defense’s team leader, was booked into Athens-Clarke Jail after a warrant had been issued for his arrest related to a Jan. 10 incident.

The Bulldogs won the CFP Championship Game less than 24 hours before the alleged racing and reckless driving incident occurred, beating TCU 65-7 in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. RELATED: Georgia football star allegedly involved in racing incident in days leading up to tragic crash Per the UGA Police Department Daily Log, on Jan. 10: “Officer attempted to stop two vehicles that were driving in a reckless manner while apparently racing each other on the roadway. Officer discontinued the traffic stop after both vehicles fled at high speeds with the intent to elide him.” UGA issued a release on Wednesday night after news of Dumas-Johnson’s arrest became public. “We are aware of a report relating to a January 10 incident on College Station Road involving one of our student-athletes. The alleged conduct does not reflect our program’s values or the high standards we have established. As this is an open matter involving a student, we are not able to provide any additional information at this time and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement.”

Dumas-Johnson and teammate Smael Mondon had been sought for information by Athens officers at the scene of the tragic crash that killed recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock, per an AJC.com report. UGA athletic director Josh Brooks did not address questions about whether the school had talked to Dumas-Johnson and Mondon as it related. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is not expected to meet with the media until the team begins practice in mid-March. On most all occasions, Smart refers to privately disciplining players when they run afoul of the law on misdemeanor offenses. RELATED: Georgia defensive lineman arrested after offseason pellet gun incident

