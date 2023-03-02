Nolan Smith identifies Georgia football leaders for 2023 season: ‘10 and 2′ to bring the juice

Listening to Smith talk it was easy to understand why Kirby Smart insisted the injured outside linebacker stay front and center in front of the team as the Bulldogs marched to a second consecutive CFP Championship.

INDIANAPOLIS — Nolan Smith provided a much-needed bright spot for Georgia football on the first day of NFL Combine, providing a gripping presentation that embodied the passion within the program.

Smith brings an undeniable amount of energy, or “juice” as he would say, to his teammates and the football field.

All of which begs the question: who will bring the juice now that Smith is moving on to the NFL?

“I think all of them,” Smith said at first before zeroing in on two returning defensive players.

“Ten and two, that’s what I call them. Like 10 and two on the handle, 10 and two are going to take it, Smael Mondon and Pop. Those guys are going to be the juice guys. They’re going to get us to the next level.”

Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon do indeed rank as two of the best inside linebackers in the SEC, if not the nation.

Dumas-Johnson’s recent arrest on reckless driving and racing charges last week — stemming from a Jan. 10 incident where he and another driver allegedly evaded police — will likely lead to internal discipline this spring.