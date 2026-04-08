ATHENS — Georgia is bringing back a program great to join the basketball staff, as the Bulldogs have announced the hiring of Jarvis Hayes as an assistant coach.

Hayes played at Georgia from 2001 through 2003. He was twice an All-SEC player in his time with the Bulldogs and was taken with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

“It’s hard for me to put into words what this opportunity means to me,” Hayes said in a statement put out by the school. “The University of Georgia has given so much to me and my family and has helped shaped who I am personally and professionally in so many ways. I can’t wait to get back to Athens and help play a role in continuing the amazing growth the program has shown under Mike White.”

Hayes most recently was an assistant coach at Georgia State, where he worked alongside his twin brother Jonas Hayes, who had previously been a Georgia assistant coach. Jonas Hayes was let go following the conclusion of the 2026 season after compiling a 48-78 record in his four seasons on the job.

One interesting note with Jarvis Hayes is that two of his sons are top basketball recruits. Jarvis Hayes Jr. is the No. 35 overall player in the 2027 recruiting class per the 247Sports Composite rankings, while Myles Hayes is the No. 14 overall player in the 2028 recruiting cycle. Both play for Woodward Academy in Atlanta.

Georgia is expected to see assistant coach Anthony Goins leave for a job with NC State, with Jeff Goodman of the Field of 68 reporting his departure.

“In many ways, Jarvis’ experience at UGA and as a Bulldog is what we want for all our players,” Georgia basketball coach Mike White said of Hayes. “He’s lived it, on and off the court. He was incredibly successful at Georgia as a player and earned his degree from UGA. I am confident he will make a significant impact as a member of our staff and am happy to welcome him home.”

Hayes arrives at a critical time for White and the Georgia basketball program. The Bulldogs have made the NCAA Tournament in each of the previous two seasons, but have suffered blowout losses to Gonzaga and Saint Louis.

The transfer portal officially opened on Tuesday and will close on April 21. The Bulldogs have seen six players already enter the transfer portal, with Jake Wilkins being the latest to do so.

The Bulldogs have been able to bring back several key players from last season’s team, with Kanon Catchings, Kareem Stagg and Smurf Millender all making it known they will return to Georgia next season.

The Bulldogs went 22-10 last season.