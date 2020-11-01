Javon Wims ejected after punching former Florida Gators star twice

Maybe there’s a history there between Javon Wims, the former UGA receiver, and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, the former Florida Gators defensive back, while they were in college?

Or maybe Wims was simply sticking up for his NFL teammate?

Whatever the case, Wims — who now plays for the Chicago Bears — was ejected from Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints after punching Gardner-Johnson twice in the helmet after a play. It was bizarre and random behavior by Wims, who wasn’t even covered by Gardner-Johnson on the play.

TV replays showed that a few plays earlier, fellow Bears receiver Anthony Miller was poked in the face by Gardner-Johnson. So maybe Wims was getting some payback?

On the very next play after Wims’ costly penalty, Bears quarterback Nick Foles was intercepted.

Wims played for UGA during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, while Gardner-Johnson was a Gator from 2016-2018.

Update: Gardner-Johnson did talk smack about Georgia when he was at Florida.