Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2457 (May 21, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will break down comments made by Aaron Murray about Texas quarterback Arch Manning. Later in the show DawgNation Insider Mike Griffith stops by to share his insight into this year’s SEC.

Former UGA great pushes back on Arch Manning hype

Beginning of the show: I discuss what former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray recently said about Texas quarterback Arch Manning in light of the Longhorns once again being one of the pivotal games on UGA’s schedule this season.

15-minute mark: I discuss ESPN ranking Kirby Smart as the top coach in college football.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including more drama involving Tennessee and the NCAA.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.