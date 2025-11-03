ATHENS — Georgia lost three key defenders in the team’s 24-20 win over Florida this past week. Jordan Hall and Chris Cole both exited the game in the first quarter, while cornerback Demello Jones left in the fourth quarter.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on the trio when speaking to reporters on Monday.

Jordan Hall will be “out for some time,” Smart said. Hall left with a knee injury on the third play of the game for Georgia.

“Just a tough injury for him to sustain,” Smart said.

With Hall out, Xzavier McLeod and Elijah Griffin will take on a larger role on the defensive line. Look for redshirt freshman Nnamdi Ogboko and redshirt sophomore Joshua Horton to see an uptick in snaps.

Smart did provide better news on Chris Cole, as Smart thinks Georgia might be able to get the sophomore linebacker back for the game against Mississippi State. Cole is likely to be limited in practice on Monday.

At inside linebacker, Terrell Foster subbed in for two snaps with Cole out. Georgia is also likely to lean on Justin Williams more at inside linebacker. In terms of rushing off the edge, Georgia did deploy Raylen Wilson more in the role held by Cole. The sophomore is tied for the team lead in sacks with 3.0.

Smart did say that the elbow injury Jones suffered was not as severe as initially feared and that he could possibly return to play this week.

Georgia will continue to start Daylen Everette and Ellis Robinson at cornerback. The potential absence of Jones could allow Daniel Harris to reenter the lineup at cornerback.

Entering the game against Florida, most of Georgia’s injuries had been on the offensive side of the ball. Wide receivers Colbie Young and Talyn Taylor at still out.

Georgia is expected to be without Kyron Jones once again, as he continues to deal with a foot injury. Jacorey Thomas got the start alongside KJ Bolden against Florida.

Bolden was ejected following a targeting penalty. Zion Branch came in and played the entire second half in the Georgia secondary.

An availability report will be put out by the SEC on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and 90 minutes before kickoff on Saturday.

The game against Mississippi State is scheduled for a Noon ET start on ESPN.

Georgia football injury report