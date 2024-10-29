ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart gave an update on where things stand with Georgia when it comes to the injury situation following Tuesday’s practice.

As for Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, Smart said the freshman defensive lineman was dealing with a lower extremity surgery that will sideline him for the rest of the year.. Jonah-Ajonye missed the Texas game.

Georgia running back Branson Robinson has been out since the Mississippi State game with an MCL injury. Smael Mondon has also been out with a lower leg injury.

“I don’t know a timeline on either one of those guys,” Smart said. “They’re closer because they were closer than they were yesterday. I don’t know what it looks like in terms of when they come back. "

Tate Ratledge and Jordan Hall were both able to dress out against Texas. Ratledge has missed the last four games, while Hall has yet to play in a game this season.

“Both have ramped up in terms of reps. Tate took quite a bit yesterday,” Smart said. “We’re trying to be smart in terms of his volume. Jordan has done more. I thought yesterday was Jordan’s best day yet. I think those three days off really helped him.”

Smart provided an update on Ratledge on Monday.

“I mean, we think he’s gonna be able to give us something. He worked some last week, took some reps, did rehab over the weekend,” Smart said. “Hopefully he’s raring to go. I mean, I know he wants to play in this game, it’s really important to him.”

With Ratledge out, Micah Morris has started at guard. Hall’s potential return would add further depth to the defensive line, which has been reliant on Naz Stackhouse, Christen Miller and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins this season.

Smart has not provided an update on whether the Bulldogs will have Dan Jackson and Joenel Aguero back for Saturday’s game after those two were ejected for targeting. If the SEC does not overturn their penalties, Jackson and Aguero will miss the first half. KJ Bolden and JaCorey Thomas would be line to start in their place.

Georgia’s game against Florida is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The Bulldogs will put out an availability report for the game starting on Wednesday.

Georgia football injury report