Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2317 (Oct. 29, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams addresses the concerns regarding QB Carson Beck.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart faces questions about ‘what’s wrong’ with Carson Beck

Beginning of the show: A look at Kirby Smart’s pushback on criticism of quarterback Carson Beck and a discussion about how Beck can silence doubters against Florida.

15-minute mark: I explain why Lane Kiffin might’ve been right to call out the SEC for his frustrations regarding the game time for the Bulldogs trip to Ole Miss next Saturday.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a curious comment about Texas from FOX analyst Joel Klatt.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.