ATHENS — Georgia has found a new running backs coach, as the Bulldogs have reportedly hired Josh Crawford.

Matt Zenitz of 247Sports first reported the news.

Crawford spent this past season at Georgia Tech, working as the wide receivers coach. Crawford has never coached running backs at the collegiate level, as he has also been the wide receivers coach at Western Kentucky.

Crawford will replace Dell McGee, who was hired to be the head coach at Georgia State. McGee has been the running backs coach at Georgia for the past eight seasons.

Crawford does have extensive experience in the state of Georgia, as he was a long-time high school coach in the state, working at schools like GAC, Valdosta and Colquitt County.

