ATHENS — Georgia is turning to a familiar name to fill the wide receivers coach opening, as it will reportedly hire James Coley to replace Bryan McClendon.

Matt Zenitz of 247Sports was the first to report the hiring. Georgia has not yet made any official word on the hiring.

Coley previously coached at Georgia from 2016 through 2019, including serving as Georgia’s wide receivers coach for the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

McClendon recently departed the program to become the wide receivers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Georgia also saw running backs coach Dell McGee depart the program, as he was named the head coach at Georgia State

*More details will be added to this story as it develops.