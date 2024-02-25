ATHENS — The Philadelphia Eagles have taken a Georgia Bulldog in each of the past two NFL drafts. In total, the Eagles had six former Bulldogs on their roster last season, the most of any team in the NFL.

It’s clear the Eagles like the players that come out of Georgia. And Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network thinks Kamari Lassiter could be the next Bulldog to land in Philadelphia.

“We haven’t talked about this corner, but it’s Kamari Lassiter from Georgia,” Jeremiah said on a conference call with reporters. “That might be a little bit early for him, but he is somebody that I think kind of fits what they look for and what they like. He’s a good player. I think he has some inside-outside versatility, can play the nickel, can play outside if he wanted to as well.”

Lassiter is seen as a fringe first-round pick. He won’t be the first cornerback off the board — that will be either Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell or Alabama’s Terrion Arnold — but with a strong NFL combine, Lassiter can solidify himself as a possible first-round cornerback.

The biggest question regarding Lassiter will be his ball skills. He had only one interception during his college career, which came back in 2021.

But he was a two-year starter at Georgia and earned All-SEC honors as a junior. His best game came against Missouri when he was able to shadow star wide receiver Luther Burden. Lassiter followed Burden around the field after the Missouri wide receiver caught a touchdown on the opening drive of the game.

With Lassiter in coverage, Burden had only 2 receptions for 14 yards.

The Eagles did draft Kelee Ringo in the fourth round of last year’s draft, as Ringo started alongside Lassiter in the 2022 Georgia season. The Bulldogs went 15-0 that year, winning a national championship.

Lassiter is one of three defensive backs expected to be drafted this year. Lassiter is most likely to be the first of the three off the board, with Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith being the other two.

Lassiter is the only one of the three who did not participate in the Senior Bowl, where both Bullard and Smith shined.

But the strong play of those defensive backs may end up working against them when it comes to draft time.

“As far as the defensive backs, they’re hard to evaluate because they’re so well coached,” ESPN’s Matt Miller said. “I feel like this used to be a thing at Alabama as well. When you watch a Kirby Smart defensive back, you know they’re coached up well. I don’t want to say maxed out but they’ve been coached so well for 3,4,5 years, you kind of wonder how much better can they get?”

The last Georgia defensive back to be taken in the first round was Eric Stokes back in the 2021 NFL Draft, landing with the Green Bay Packers. But the Bulldogs have rolled out a number of defensive backs into the NFL in recent seasons, including Ringo, Chris Smith and Tyson Campbell.

The defensive backs will take the field on Friday for their on-field drills. The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is set for April 25. We’ll find out then whether the Eagles make it three straight drafts with a Bulldog as their first pick.