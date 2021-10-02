Live Blog: The big question, why Kirby Smart leaked JT Daniels’ injury

This Live Blog will update scoring, news and injuries in real time ATHENS — Kirby Smart, like any other coach, has no problem hiding injuries or making misleading statements about the availability of players.

It’s an accepted and understood concept: Coaches will protect and present information in a manner to provide or protect their team and competitive advantages. That especially holds true in a titanic Top 10 matchup like what’s on tap today between No. 2 Georgia and No. 8 Arkansas at noon (TV: ESPN). RELATED: Kirby likes what he sees from Stetson Bennett, Carson Beck in practice The big question is why would Smart offer up on Wednesday that quarterback JT Daniels has a new injury he’s dealing with — a lat strain — without being asked about it specifically? To be clear: Smart is extremely calculated and deliberate in what he does -- and doesn’t -- say in his press gatherings. RELATED: What Kirby Smart said about JT Daniels injury this week

Truth is, the Arkansas quarterback status is a MUCH bigger factor than Daniels. RELATED: Arkansas upset hopes hinge on deep ball Georgia can beat Arkansas without Daniels -- it won 37-10 over the Razorbacks last season with Bennett. But Arkansas has zero chance without its top quarterback, KJ Jefferson, being healthy enough to provide a true dual-threat.

Georgia will press early to learn if the 6-foot-3, 245-pound Jefferson is over the knee contusion he suffered in the second half of the win over Texas A&M. This brings us back to the big question: Why would Smart make the calculated decision to leak injury info on his own quarterback: 1. Because it is a game-time decision Whether or not Daniels’ starts is related to the preparation protocols and the gut feel Smart has for his quarterback. DawgNation reported on Wednesday the injury might limit Daniels, and ESPN followed up Friday that the status was a “game-time decision.” Did Daniels get in the required work and reps to be the starter? It’s a tricky situation because rest is part of the remedy for the sorts of injuries Daniels has been dealing with (oblique, now lat strain). The injury explains why Smart took Daniels out in the first quarter of the Vanderbilt game.

If Daniels was 100 percent he would have stayed in the game for the sake of getting valuable in-game reps with the receiving corps - only one active receiver got more than 10 targets from Daniels’ last season. Daniels has played in little more than half of Georgia’s games — nine of 16 quarters — this season. Getting reps in the game package and establishing timing with the receivers cannot be overlooked. That said, Daniels was 9-of-10 passing against Vanderbilt (with one dropped pass) last Saturday while being “bothered,” Smart said, by this same injury. 2. To create a sense of urgency in the locker room Smart was lamenting on his coach’s show on Thursday that he’s trying to stress to his players this will be a four-quarter football game. “it’s easily said, but it’s hard to acknowledge, because whatever the human nature is to relax and get comfortable and think you’ve done well, it’s easy to get sidetracked think about what the score is or what the goal is,” Smart said. “It’s going to be a four-quarter game …

“It’s our kids understanding that the games we played so far have come very easy to them — every game is not like that, the Clemson game was not like that, it was a physical, tough, battle that both teams played really hard and were extremely physical.I see this game being the same physicality when it comes to that.” 3. To complicate Arkansas’ preparation The Georgia offense is different with Stetson Bennett under center because of Bennett’s great mobility. That mobility forces defenses to play differently, too, and the more variety Arkansas has to prepare for, the less they can zero in and game plan for one quarterback’s strengths. Sam Pittman was aware Bennett could play at the start of the week — there are few secrets in college football — and he addressed the backup first when asked about Daniels this week. “Stetson’s a really good player and brings something else because he can run the football,” Pittman said. “.So can JT, but they’ll design a little bit different play when Stetson’s in there. If you give JT time, he’ll pick you apart. He can throw any level of football great. In other words, he can throw the long ball, the intermediate, he can throw on the run. “I just think the team is confident in JT, and I think they play that way. They’ve been protecting him really well, and he’s been lighting the scoreboard up.” Georgia injury update QB JT Daniels (lat), probable RB Kendall Milton (shoulder) probable WR Kearis Jackson (knee) probable DB Tykee Smith (foot) questionable WR Arian Smith (shin) questionable WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle) questionable WR Dominick Blaylock (hamstring) doubtful TE Darnell Washington (foot) doubtful DT Julian Rochester (knee) out WR George Pickens (knee) out CB Jalen Kimber (shoulder) out OL Tate Ratledge (foot) out LB Rian Davis (quad) out Georgia Team captains: Christopher Smith, Jamaree Slayer, James Cook Kickoff weather: 78 degrees, mostly cloudly, wind 4 mph FIRST QUARTER SCORING

