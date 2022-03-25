Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has strong Missouri visit, West Virginia up next
ATHENS — Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has Missouri under serious consideration after visiting the Tigers last week and attending the spring game.
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz was the first coach to contact Daniels when he entered the NCAA transfer portal in January and could offer the right fit, per sources.
Daniels also visited Oregon State and has the Beavers under consideration, and West Virginia is also expected to get a visit.
Oregon State, like Missouri, has key returning starters and a quarterback-friendly offense that fits Daniels’ Pro-Style skillsets.
Georgia ran a Pro-Style spread with Air Raid concepts with Daniels at the helm last season before adjusting to a more balanced offense after Daniels was injured and replaced by Stetson Bennett.
UGA coach Kirby Smart indicated to ESPN last season that Bennett was a better fit in the run game, but Daniels had a quicker release and more accurate arm.
“There are teams we play that we have to be able to use the quarterback in the run game, well, that’s Stetson,” Smart said.
“There are teams we play that you have to get the ball out quickly and be really accurate. That’s JT.”
Daniels was 7-0 as the starting quarterback at Georgia and set school records (more than 200 att.) for passing efficiency and yards per attempt.
Bennett, a 24-year-old, sixth-year senior, enters spring drills as the Bulldogs’ unquestioned starting quarterback.
