Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has strong Missouri visit, West Virginia up next

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz was the first coach to contact Daniels when he entered the NCAA transfer portal in January and could offer the right fit, per sources.

ATHENS — Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has Missouri under serious consideration after visiting the Tigers last week and attending the spring game.

Daniels also visited Oregon State and has the Beavers under consideration, and West Virginia is also expected to get a visit.

Oregon State, like Missouri, has key returning starters and a quarterback-friendly offense that fits Daniels’ Pro-Style skillsets.

Georgia ran a Pro-Style spread with Air Raid concepts with Daniels at the helm last season before adjusting to a more balanced offense after Daniels was injured and replaced by Stetson Bennett.

UGA coach Kirby Smart indicated to ESPN last season that Bennett was a better fit in the run game, but Daniels had a quicker release and more accurate arm.

“There are teams we play that we have to be able to use the quarterback in the run game, well, that’s Stetson,” Smart said.