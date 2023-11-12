ATHENS — A week after his breakout performance, Georgia saw cornerback Julian Humphrey exit the game in the first quarter of Georgia’s game against Ole Miss.

Humphrey appeared to be favoring his left wrist, after landing hard on that side of his body. The injury came with 1:08 remaining in the first quarter.

Humphrey played a career-best 47 snaps last week in the win over Missouri. Humphrey had been flagged for pass interference earlier on the drive against Ole Miss.

“We got other guys that are on the sideline that can play too. He gets an opportunity to play because he’s earned it in practice,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Humphrey earlier this week. I have confidence in 5 or 6 guys that can go out there and play because I get to watch them do it in practice everyday.”

Daylen Everette replaced Humphrey in the game. The sophomore cornerback got the start as well for Georgia.

Georgia still has Kamari Lassiter as the other starting cornerback. The Bulldogs also have Nyland Green as a reserve cornerback as well that it can turn to.

The Bulldogs are already without one key member of the defense, as Jamon Dumas-Johnson is out with a forearm injury. Freshman linebacker CJ Allen got the start for Georgia.

On the offensive side of the ball, tight end Brock Bowers returned to the lineup after missing the past two games with an ankle injury. The Bulldogs also welcomed offensive tackle Amarius Mims back into the fold. He came in on Georgia’s second drive of the game.

Georgia leads Ole Miss 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.