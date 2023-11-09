clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

ArticleArticle Latest Around the Dawghouse
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia defensive backs not suprised about breakout performance from …
ATHENS — Redshirt freshman defensive back Julian Humphrey played a career-best 46 snaps in the win over Missouri this past Saturday.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Tykee Smith’s ‘unselfish’ play doesn’t go unnoticed by Kirby Smart, …
ATHENS — For Kamari Lassiter to thrive in the way he did on Saturday against, someone in the Georgia secondary was going to have make a sacrifice.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
What social media is saying about Georgia football as SEC championship …
ATHENS — It hasn’t always been as dominant as in years past. Yet Georgia just continues to win, even as the competition gets better.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
NFL scouts taking notice of Carson Beck and his potential: ‘(He’s) playing …
ATHENS — Carson Beck just had the most impressive performance of his Georgia career. He threw for 315 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions in a 43-20 win over rival …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
What social media is saying about Georgia after initial College Football …
ATHENS — Georgia wasn’t all that concerned with the first College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night. Kirby Smart was jokingly unaware that Tuesday was Halloween, …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint’s favorite Georgia football memory explains …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia defensive backs not suprised about breakout performance from …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Jaboree Antoine: 5-star junior CB got to see how Georgia football is …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football confident in freshman linebackers CJ Allen, Raylen …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Lane Kiffin opens up on ‘house money,’ friendship with Kirby, …

Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.