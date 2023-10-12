clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia confident in the direction of its running back room after early …
ATHENS — Kendall Milton understands that injuries have partially told his story at the University of Georgia. He’s missed time during each of his four seasons in Athens, most …
Connor Riley
Why garbage time may be the most valuable part of Georgia-Vanderbilt
ATHENS — The most valuable part of last year’s Georgia-Vanderbilt game did not occur when the game was competitive. The Bulldogs routed Vanderbilt 55-0.
Connor Riley
SEC Power Rankings: ‘Thrill a minute’ Georgia, rising Tide top league
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has said this Georgia football team has been “a thrill a minute” as the regular season reaches its halfway point.
Mike Griffith
Ladd McConkey status update, offensive skill position snap count leaders …
ATHENS — Georgia leads the SEC in passing at the halfway point of the regular season even though it has largely been missing its most explosive receiver.
Mike Griffith
Despite Marvin Jones Jr. ankle injury, Kirby Smart not overly concerned …
ATHENS — Marvin Jones Jr. just cannot seem to catch a break.
Connor Riley
