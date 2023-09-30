AUBURN, Ala. – Georgia coach Kirby Smart got right to the point with the scored tied 10-10 at halftime of the Bulldogs’ game at Auburn on Saturday.

“We’re doing a good job of tempo, and taking advantage of them being tired,” Smart said of the fast pace his offense operated at. “We have to hit some of the shots.”

Quarterback Carson Beck overthrew a wide-open Oscar Delp downfield on UGA’s second series as the Bulldogs fell behind 10-0 before rallying to tie the game with 10 points in the second quarter.

Beck is 7-of-13 passing for 77 yards and an interception that led to Auburn’s only touchdown of the half.

“He’s hit a couple shots that we’ve missed, and then he’ shad a couple of them that were overthrows,” Smart said, likely referring to Brock Bowers dropping a would-be touchdown pass.

“We’ve gotta settle him down. He’s juiced during the game. I love his composure though. He makes good decisions with the ball.”

Auburn rushed for 145 yards in the first half, 61 on a run by QB Payton Thorne in the first quarter that led to a Tigers’ field goal.

UGA entered the game allowing 87 yards rushing per game.

“Stop the run,” Smart said, asked the halftime message to his team.

“I wouldn’t say they’ve rattled us,” Smart told CBS cameras at the half. “I think we’ve got great composure … we’ve just got to play better.”